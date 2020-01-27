United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Boosted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. United Continental comprises about 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of United Continental worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Shares of United Continental stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 461,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,762. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

