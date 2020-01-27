United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

