UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UNH stock opened at $280.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.