UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after buying an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.77 on Monday, reaching $284.04. 2,728,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.