UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $292.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

