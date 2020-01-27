UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

