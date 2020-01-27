UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $897.09 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00009869 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $897.09 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00668174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007140 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

