Uquid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $4.68 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, OOOBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.05523659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00128062 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032992 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange, Exrates, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

