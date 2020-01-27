Usca Ria LLC Buys 15,903 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.4% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 296,661 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.83 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

