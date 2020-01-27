Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,972 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $85.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

