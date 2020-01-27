Usca Ria LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. FIX boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.51.

Shares of INTC opened at $67.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.