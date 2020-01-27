Usca Ria LLC Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

