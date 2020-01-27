Usca Ria LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $115.02 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

