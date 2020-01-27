Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.