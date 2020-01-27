Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $202.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

