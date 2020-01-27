Usca Ria LLC Sells 8,703 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.