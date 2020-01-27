USD Coin Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $449.47 million and approximately $390.82 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, FCoin and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.01918539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00116337 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 446,148,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,003,724 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, SouthXchange, LATOKEN, OKEx, Hotbit, Korbit, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, Crex24, Poloniex and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

