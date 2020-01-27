USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in USD Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in USD Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.46.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

