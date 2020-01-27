USDK (USDK) Hits Market Cap of $28.62 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $66.71 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.03365421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00198654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.