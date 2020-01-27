USDx stablecoin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $238,358.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,087.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.04040643 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002417 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00699707 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009032 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.