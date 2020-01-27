Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Tops $4.83 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $520,449.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

