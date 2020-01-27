V-ID (VIDT) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $150,237.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.16 or 0.05488538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00128278 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033109 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,501,409 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

