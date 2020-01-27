Valor Token Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $216,975.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.83 or 0.05508530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033072 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

