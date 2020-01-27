VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,435 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,865. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

