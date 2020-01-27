Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 369,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 854.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 79,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

