Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,948,000 after acquiring an additional 855,411 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,024,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after buying an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 73,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

