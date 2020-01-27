Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.74. 2,973,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,921. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.