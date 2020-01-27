Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.74. 7,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,338. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $106.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

