Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Aspiriant LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $34,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.99. 3,047,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $96.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.