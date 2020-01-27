Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.09. 11,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.