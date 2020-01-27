Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Columbus Macro LLC’s Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. 661,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

