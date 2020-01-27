Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,618,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after buying an additional 96,274 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,546,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,468,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $134.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

