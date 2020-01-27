Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Aspiriant LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $45,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.19. 3,208,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,864. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

