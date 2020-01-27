Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.19. 61,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,007. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

