Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.12. 134,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,615. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $134.48 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

