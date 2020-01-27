Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $164.58. 4,692,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

