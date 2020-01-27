Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,692. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

