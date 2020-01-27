Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,302. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

