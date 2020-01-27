Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 14.1% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $65,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,302. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.