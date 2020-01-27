Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $118.43. The company had a trading volume of 66,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

