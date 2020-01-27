Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $25.61 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 137.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,050,712,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,629,738 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

