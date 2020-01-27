VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,570.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $4,570.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052466 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00072505 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,867.35 or 1.00871908 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 2,974.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041544 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,433,489 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

