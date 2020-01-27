VeriME Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 49% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. VeriME has a total market cap of $9,221.00 and $964.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, VeriME has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.05554382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00128037 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

