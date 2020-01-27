Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 57,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 41,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 444,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,276,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 265,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

