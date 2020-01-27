Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Achieves $18.14 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $18.14 million and approximately $527,606.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01915824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04059950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00668979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00117715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00731268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009879 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00611916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,189,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

