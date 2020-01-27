VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for VF in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in VF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,152,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 964,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

