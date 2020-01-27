Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.48 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $131,277.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, YoBit and Coinroom.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00663940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007250 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,630 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, Binance and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

