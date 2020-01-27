VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $2.58 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

