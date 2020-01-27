View Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, View has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. View has a total market cap of $180,810.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for View is view.ly. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly.

View can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

