Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,124,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.65. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.